The Emotional Resilience Report

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jonny Miller
Maker
For the past few months, Jan Chipchase and I have been working hard on this Emotional Resilience in Leadership Report. Since launching our survey last November exploring burnout, we received five times more responses than expected and spent the past months analysing the data—much of which required interpreting open-ended answers and we're finally pleased to share the results of this research. The report introduces two frameworks for looking at 'shadow stressors' and accumulated 'emotional debt'—it also explores the personal and financial costs of burnout and share tools and strategies for greater resilience. Like many of you in the tech world, we’ve personally experienced burn-out. Our motivations for exploring this are to better understand the impact of burn-out on ourselves and to make the case to organisations for investing in employee emotional resilience. These publications are the first step in a multi-year exploration. We welcome your feedback directly in the Report Google Doc (which we have intentionally left open) or comments and reflections in the comments below 🙏
Upvote (3)Share
@jonnym1ller Massive congrats on the launch! I know how much work and care went into creating this report. I hope it will help start some much needed conversations 🙏
UpvoteShare
Maker
@anthilemoon thanks Anne-Laure! reading your #HealthyMind posts over on NessLabs have been an inspiration for this research too. Appreciate your support 👊
UpvoteShare
Maker
Have you experienced burnout in your journey as a founder / maker?
Yes, absolutely 🙋♂️
No, not yet thankfully 🙏
Upvote (1)Share2 Answers