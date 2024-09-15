  • Subscribe
    The Elder Scrolls™: Castles

    From the award-winning developer behind Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.
    Android
    Simulation Games
    Games
    Bethesda
    Bethesda
    Bethesda#1 video game publisher
    The Elder Scrolls™: Castles by
    Bethesda
    Chris Messina
    Featured on September 16th, 2024.
    Bethesda
    It first launched on June 14th, 2021.
