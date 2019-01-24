The Design Thinking Workshop Kit

This hands-on workshop will give you and your team a simple, fun and reusable process using the basic principles of Design Thinking for creating new features, apps or products.
It will take you from nurturing empathy, idea generation, right the way through to sketching and creating interactive prototypes, in sessions that can fit into an hour!
Murat Mutlu
We’re excited to launch the first in a series of Workshop Kits, that will help you run your own hands-on sessions using popular design methodologies, together with Marvel! Thousands of companies and educational institutions around the world use Marvel in workshops every year. It’s massively inspiring to see the likes of Laboratoria, Design Museum and initiatives like Design Club lead the charge. We’ve taken some of the best ideas from those sessions to help you create your very own Design Thinking workshop. This hands-on workshop kit will give you and your team a simple, fun and reusable process using the basic principles of Design Thinking for creating new features, apps, websites or products. It will take you from nurturing empathy, rapid idea generation, right the way through to sketching and creating interactive prototypes in sessions that can fit into an hour. Included: - A printable Workbook for writing and sketching during the workshop - Presentation slides for the facilitator - A Presentation template for teams - A Facilitator Guide to get you started You don't need any design skills to get started, simply download the kit and grab our free iOS or Android app for the paper prototyping stage (https://marvelapp.com/apps) Hope you enjoy it!
