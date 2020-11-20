discussion
Bilal Tahir
MakerBuilder of Things
Hi Everyone 👋 I've found taking 5 minutes to plan out my day and write them down to be a very powerful habit. I've used a number of notes apps for this but they just seemed very clunky and bloated for this simple task. The Daily Mini-Journal is meant to be super simple and easy to use. Its privacy friendly since the data is only stored in your browser. You can use it to center yourself, write down some goals, go into more details with tasks and even add some quick notes on the left. All content can be formatted with the usual shortcuts like CTRL/CMD+B for bold etc. You can switch between light and dark mode and then once done or starting over, clear the data to get a fresh page. Bilal
