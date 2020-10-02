The Daily Micro
Screenshot summaries of the best essays in tech sent via SMS
Brett Goldstein
✨ idea guy ✨
Hellloooo Product Hunt! Since The Daily Micro is all about conciseness, I'll keep this comment nice and tight: 🤯 Wtf is this? - A daily SMS newsletter featuring beautiful screenshot-sized summaries of the best essays in tech - Probably the most thorough crash course on Silicon Valley wisdom you can find. 🏗 Why did you make this? - Ain't no one got time to read all these longggg essays anymore. I know - I write a newsletter called Social Studies and it's too long for even me. 🤔 How can I help? - Sign up for The Daily Micro! 🚨There's a 50% discount for Product Hunt right now. 🚨 - Leave a comment with other authors and essays we should add - particularly from women and POC! - Send us a DM on Twitter if you are a creator and want to make one of these yourself 🎉 BONUS: We got a little carried away and also decided release an ebook in the same cute, digestible format: How To Use Twitter, Volume 1: Fundamentals - a 50 page guide to getting set up, growing a following, and getting the most out of Twitter. Also discounted 50% for Product Hunt 😻. 🙏 Thanks to... - The Micro Writer's Corner ( @youfoundanisha, @victor_patru, and @ScarrottKalani) for helping to summarize all of these essays BY HAND (yep, no GPT3 whatsoever). - @chrismessina for hunting us but also for being an incredible sounding board for product ideas over the last several months - The @launch_house crew for inspiring us to hustle harder than we ever have and for bringing @patrickxrivera together - @ericstromberg for popularizing the original screenshot essay concept - My friends and family, my parents' cat Marcello 😺, everyone who gives the product a shot, the Academy, people who registered to vote, Japanese food, serendipity, and short attention spans.
Love this ! Great resource for content and ideas.
Just subscribed for the trial and I like the format. I think it's an interesting idea - would like to see where it'll go :)
This is Brett's "Tech TLDR" mission taken to its logical extreme. Love it.
Love this. Saw a tweet mentioning the rise of SMS for newsletters, think this is a very interesting and unique approach!