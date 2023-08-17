Products
Home
→
Product
→
The Customer Research Report
Ranked #5 for today
The Customer Research Report
Templates to organize customer research insights
Visit
Upvote 80
30% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Make business decisions based on market needs, conduct insightful customer interviews, and discover customers' words for your copy. Copywriters, marketers, and business owners from 36 countries already benefit from The Templates.
Launched in
Messaging
Sales
Writing
+3 by
The Customer Research Report
About this launch
The Customer Research Report
11 Templates to Organize Customer Research Insights
3
reviews
171
followers
Follow for updates
The Customer Research Report by
The Customer Research Report
was hunted by
Olena Bomko
in
Messaging
,
Sales
,
Writing
. Made by
Olena Bomko
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
The Customer Research Report
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is The Customer Research Report's first launch.
Upvotes
80
Comments
57
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#82
