Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Custom Movement

The Custom Movement

A marketplace of custom sneakers by independent artists

The custom movement aims to make sneakers more accessible while supporting independent artists by building out a marketplace where artists can sell their work for fair prices.
Here are the 82 startups from day 2 of Y Combinator's S19 Demo DaysTeam TechCrunch was back for Day 2 of Y Combinator's Summer 2019 Demo Days where we heard from another massive chunk of startups that are taking disruption very seriously, even if they're aiming to upend companies that only launched in Y Combinator a few classes ago. The total class of ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love custom sneakers, always wanted a pair, definitely going to give this a shot
UpvoteShare