The Continuous Study Canvas

Dylan de Heer
MakerFounder, and Digital Product designer
Hey Producthunters! I am Dylan, founder of Square One. A newly born Digital Design Agency in the Netherlands. Today I want to share a small gimmick I created and refined over the past 6 years that helped me study at my own pace. As your typical high-school dropout I never really appreciated the linear learning curve of common day education. So instead I created a multi-focus study canvas that allows you to study the topics you like, at your own pace, in an iterative fashion. All it takes is having either an Airtable or Notion account and you can get started in a matter of seconds. Just import the template to your preferred tool, define your study topics, create some study tasks, and get a little better at something. Every day. Let me know what you guys think of mini-products like this and whether I should publish more. I have a whole line-up of nifty templates to be more efficiënt, productive, or happy. Cheers, Dylan 🎉
