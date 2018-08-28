The Button is a new take on the million dollar home page, crafted for the modern internet and focused on just one link. Anybody can buy the button and place their own link on it, redirecting everyone who click the button to his / her link.
The link stays on the button until a higher bidder arrives.
fun, entertaining and.. forbidden. Would you press the button?Cons:
none, actually
Great advertising tool - for those with a sense of humour
Discussion
Andrei Nedelcu
Glad to be sharing the Button to the Product Hunt community along with Stefan. Hunters, let us know what you think and if you like the idea 😁. And feel free to post your project on The Button 😜!
Ana Gergely
Cool idea, I love the easter eggs in there 😊)
Benjamin Pemberton
Heard something about this on reddit, awesome idea!
Laurentiu Victor Balasa
crazy good!
