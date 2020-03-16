The Building an Indie Business Podcast
🎧 Podcast from the creator of the Open Podcast Community
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Alex Edmonds
Maker
Hello everyone, For people that haven't heard the podcast there are 3 types of episodes. Episodes about podcasting such as how to grow an audience or how to live-stream an episode. Episodes about community building where the listener can learn what goes into creating a community such as Open Podcast Community. Also, the occasional episode about web development. In this week's episode I discuss what it is like to run a community. I go over problems that will occur, how to fix them, and random tips. Join the podcast's mailing list to receive an email every Monday about the latest episode and a private playlist series about how to setup a podcast when you sign up. fun fact: the cover art was created by @fajarsiddiq I am available to answer any questions you may have.
Upvote (1)Share
@supremerumham Congratulations on the launch for launching this podcast dude!!!! ;) Amazing!!!!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar!! I appreciate all the support you've given me!!
UpvoteShare
Congrats man!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker