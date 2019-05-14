The Book of Collaboration

With this eBook, you'll find the frustrations and set-backs that occur during the design-to-development process highlighted and challenged with forward thinking solutions. Explore new ways to get cross-functional teams on the same page, every step of the way.
Naomi Francis
As designers, developers and product makers, we know that there are a series of pain points that pop up during the design to development process. Things like competition, compromise and inconsistency come into the mix...but a change in mindset and change in approach can help resolve this! We created this eBook for teams to learn how to remove common frustrations from the design to development process. This book should help bring teams together in understanding where these issues come from and how to avoid them. Enjoy!
