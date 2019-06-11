Log InSign up
The Birthday Bot

Birthday prank: send an automatic Slack message, hourly.

#3 Product of the DayToday
This is a Coda doc which lets you automatically send a Slack message to a public channel, every hour, to notify the birthday boy/girl.
Simply update content / images and set it live, and let the doc do the work of amusing and annoying your colleague!
Reviews
Discussion
MA MA MA MIKEEEEE
Hope people will use it.
