discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Melissa Joy Kong
Maker
Founder, Iceberg Agency
Hi there! It goes without saying—2020 has been one of the weirdest years ever. I've talked to so many friends who feel like throwing in the towel and taking a nice, long nap until 2021. But we still have three more months left, and I wanted to create something to help people make the most of it. So, I made The Best Life Planner 2020 - "WTF" Edition. It's a 50-page FREE PLANNING TOOL that walks you through the SUPER simple quarterly and monthly planning process I designed to help hundreds of people—from bootstrapped entrepreneurs to billionaires—fall in love with how they spend their time. If you follow this process, you will have done the following by December 31st: (1) Integrated 3 healthy new habits (2) Achieved 6 of your most important goals (3) Had 3+ unique, unforgettable experiences (4) Made time for some to-dos you might've otherwise put off or forgotten about I hope the planning process I share in this special edition of The Best Life Planner helps you end 2020 with more clarity, hope, lightness, and joy!
UpvoteShare