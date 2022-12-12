Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
The AI Resource Book
Ranked #4 for today
The AI Resource Book
Level up your skills and become an AI master
Visit
Upvote 26
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This template has a total of 257+ resources to help you become an AI master. Everything you need to know about it can be learned by using this resource book. Get your copy and spend the time now to start building your own AI creations!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
The AI Resource Book
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
The AI Resource Book
Level up your skills and become an AI master
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
The AI Resource Book by
The AI Resource Book
was hunted by
Parth
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Parth
. Featured on December 25th, 2022.
The AI Resource Book
is not rated yet. This is The AI Resource Book's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#195
Report