Pat WallsMaker@thepatwalls · Developer, Starter at @starter_story
Hey PH 👋 About a month ago, I launched a startup in 24 hours and live streamed the whole thing on Twitch. I hit #1 on Product Hunt and #1 on Show HN. I wanted to take it a step further and create the 24 Hour Startup Challenge to help others do the same thing: ☝️ One day. 💪 50 startups. 🌍 A globally streamed event. 🤑 Cash Prizes. Say what you want about building a product in 24 hours, but I think it's a great way to: - Get your idea out there & drop your ego - Just build something & have fun! - Exercise your programming and product building skills - Build your audience. What's also cool is, for spectators, will be able to see all the startups being built in ONE place, shipstreams.com by @arminulrich and @_feloidea who are helping build this. You can watch dozens of ideas unfolding before your eyes. We're really excited for this!!
Steph Smith@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) Founder - Growth - Nomad
@thepatwalls Stoked! 🚀x50
Graeme@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
@thepatwalls haha this is epic
ILLYA K@illya_online · Life player. Game Changer. Drive passion
Hello, Pat! What are the benefits for participants in group challenge? Why should I wait 14 days to start?
Pat WallsMaker@thepatwalls · Developer, Starter at @starter_story
@illya_online It's not a group challenge, it's a solo challenge. And the benefits are seeing what you can do in 24 hours! It's like a hackathon for makers 😃 Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Ethan@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
@illya_online I think it's all about the community. There's something very cool about staying up all night shipping a project from scratch while 100 people around the world are doing the same thing alongside you. But you could always stream something beforehand to get ready 😜
