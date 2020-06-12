Discussion
Adam Arie
Maker
Hi everyone! We are so happy to be launching Thatday on Product Hunt! We would like to express our gratitude to @chrismessina for hunting us! Thank you, Chris! Thatday is the App, that collects dates of important events (marriage, first met, etc.), reminds about upcoming noteworthy dates, and suggests different services (romantic evening, air balloon trip, or something cute from Amazon, etc). 😩 Researches show that dates of events are the hardest to remember for both men and women. 🎈Many people struggle while finding the idea for the date, that will surprise the soulmate… 🕦…Even when they find the idea, they do not have enough time to make it happen And here comes our App with the solution! Thatday helps to remember the most important dates. And if today is a really important day, our App will help to organize an unforgettable celebration. For ProductHunt users we give a permanent premium account for free! Enjoy! 😇🐹 Check this out! To activate premium, go to settings in Thatday App -> report about a problem -> write text “Product Hunt”. And don’t forget to leave your feedback! 💕 P.S.: We are seeking investments to test channels, and finally to be acquired by a big dating service.💸 Why dating? Because it is a logical follow-up… When a person meets someone on a dating platform, he or she starts using Thatday. Tinder (@jonrhome , @stabby ), Badoo, Bumble(@isaacsrda ), Clover(@isaacraichyk ), OKCupid, and others, be ready to fight for us 😎 We know how to monetize your inactive users...
