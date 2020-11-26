  1. Home
$THANKS

A community and token for the nicest people on the internet

#5 Product of the DayToday
$THANKS is a cryptocurrency you earn by simply saying what you're thankful for. With $THANKS, you get access to a private Discord community of the nicest people on the internet.
What's up PRODUCT HUNT! Happy $THANKSgiving! 🙏🦃🎉 $THANKS is a cryptocurrency and community for the nicest people on the internet. You can earn $THANKS by simply sharing what you're thankful for on our website. All "thanks" are published anonymously to our twitter account: twitter.com/thethankful_ For Thanksgiving, we're having a little competition to find the nicest community on the internet (I think it's Product Hunt tbh). Just mention you came from Product Hunt when you share what you're thankful for. If Product Hunt has the most people giving thanks, we'll give you some extra $THANKS!* HUGE THANKS to @chrismessina for hunting us! *While $THANKS is an ERC20 token, it is not currently tradable. Having $THANKS just means you're probably a nice person and get access to our fun Discord community 🙃🙏
Ankit Ghosh20 and trying make web cool
That looks like a nice initiative but is this an actual crypto? Cause I didn't see enough documentation.
@nutpanda Yep. It's An ERC20 token. Minted via tryroll.com :)
Ankit Ghosh20 and trying make web cool
@nutpanda @thatguybg oh that's nice. Also will I be able to send it someone who has been helpful to the community? Like buying it with btc or usd and sending it to deserving?
@nutpanda @thatguybg yep! you currently can't buy $THANKS though. you can only earn it by expressing thanks and being nice yourself. once you have it you can definitely send it around!
Ankit Ghosh20 and trying make web cool
@nutpanda @thatguybg one last question. While filling the form is it needed to use my PH email id or can I use any?
@nutpanda @thatguybg any email should work!
