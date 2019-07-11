Thank You Harry 🙏

Discussion
5 Reviews
Edouard de Joussineau
Such a simple tool. You can setup it up and running in less than 3 minutes. SMS is the best way to communicate for these events yet we never had any solution that can be used by everyone. Good job guys !
MakerPro
Hi Product Hunters, I love organizing events 📆 and bring communities together. Events are for me a great moment to meet new people and get new exciting ideas. For all event organizers out there, have you ever organized events with only half the people showing up at your event? Or have you ever wanted to send some special informations 10 minutes before the beginning of your event? Or simply thanks them for coming to your event after they've left and let them know about important information? The idea behind Harry came from those experiences and I am deeply convinced that SMS ✉️ is the best way to communicate since the open rate is above 95% in most countries. As a special deal I'm offering 20% off for all Product Hunters for the next two weeks ! Last but not least, I would like to give a special thank you to @robi who helped me on the initial design of Harry ! Ping @youbelabed, @martin_chassagne or me for ideas, requests, questions or anything Harry related. Happy hunting, Sydney PS: There is a hidden easter egg 🥚 on the website and I will give a virtual high five to anyone who finds it.
Great product, very simple ! Can't wait to use it for my next event. Thank you guys (include Harry) 🎉
