TextMan
TextMan
Select, detect, and paste
Visit
Select a region of your screen by creating a rectangle with your mouse and get all text inside of it detected instantly by OCR. The text is put into your clipboard so that you can paste it with CMD+V everywhere.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Menu Bar Apps
TextMan
TextMan
Select, detect, and paste
TextMan by
TextMan
Rico Becker
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Menu Bar Apps
Rico Becker
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
TextMan
is not rated yet. This is TextMan's first launch.
