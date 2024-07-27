Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Text2Color for Canva
Text2Color for Canva

Text2Color for Canva

Pick colors with natural language descriptions

Free Options
Text2Color for Canva is a Chrome extension that adds a magical "text-to-color" feature to color pickers across Canva.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Graphic Design
 by
Text2Color for Canva
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Canva
About this launch
Text2Color for Canva
Text2Color for CanvaPick colors with natural language descriptions
0
reviews
10
followers
Text2Color for Canva by
Text2Color for Canva
was hunted by
Noah Little
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Graphic Design. Made by
Noah Little
. Featured on July 28th, 2024.
Text2Color for Canva
is not rated yet. This is Text2Color for Canva's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-