Text Classification by MonkeyLearn

Raúl Garreta
Maker
Hello everybody 👋 We're excited to share our **classification feature**; we've been working on it for a while now and iterating on it based on feedback from our customers. These are the highlights: 🤖**Active learning** it minimizes the effort while tagging and training models. ❤️**Pre-trained sentiment analysis** best sentiment analysis model in the market, using cutting edge deep learning. 🚀**More robust backend** we've been working with well-known companies ranging from top social apps, developer platforms and electric scooter rental services. That means we had to build an extremely reliable service that can tackle high volume transactions in real time. 🔌**Improved integrations** new versions of our integrations with Zapier, Zendesk and Google Sheets. 👨💻**Redesigned API and SDKs** deeper integration for developers. I wanted to share some of the **top 3 most frequent use cases** we've seen so far. We're amazed by how business teams are leveraging our AI technology in their operations without the need of technical skills! ⏰**Customer support automation** take the subject and body of a new ticket and turn into a set of tags (topic, urgency, intent, etc). Customers are using those tags alongside rules to automatically route tickets to the right team in real time, allowing them **50% reduction on first response times**. 💎**Customer feedback analysis** turn thousands of pieces of qualitative feedback (surveys, reviews, NPS comments, support tickets, emails and chats) into pre-defined buckets (categories) such as topics, features, intent (feature request, opinion, issues, etc) and sentiment (positive, negative, neutral). Qualitative feedback usually gets buried in CRMs, survey, support and chat tools. Our customers are turning data into value! 💰**Sales automation** categorize inbound messages (email, chat, sms) as "interested", "not interested", "support", "sales" "qualified" "not qualified", "high priority", etc. By automatically classifying messages, the sales teams can prioritize leads in a more effective way, boosting sales productivity. 👉We'd love to get your feedback, sign up for FREE and give it a try!
