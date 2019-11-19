Log InSign up
Tetrisly - Sketch Component Library

Component library for wireframing and kit for Design System

Tetrisly is not another useless and not scalable UI Kit. It’s probably the biggest and the most organized Component library for wireframing or Starter Kit to create Design System.
Tetrisly - Component Library for wireframing and Starter Kit for Design SystemTetrisly is a result of several months' search for the perfect structure to organize a library with interface elements during our work on design systems that we create for digital products. No! It's a component library which is one of the elements of a design system.
Discussion
Patryk Ilnicki
Patryk Ilnicki
Maker
Hi, I'm Patryk. Along with my friend @mialszygrosz we've just launched Tetrisly! Tetrisly is a result of several months’ search for the perfect structure to organize a library with interface elements during our work on design systems that we create for digital products. We hope that the delivered methodology created by us will meet most of the requirements resulting from your design team’s needs. Especially for Product Hunt users, we give in another discount. For the first 50 people extra 20% off from launch day price (combines with 20% discount on launch - till 02 Dec) Code: producthunt
Luke Oslizlo
Luke Oslizlo
Congrats on the launch guys! Looks very promising. Also the video is so slick! 👌
Aleksandra B.
Aleksandra B.
looks great! can't wait to try it out
Mateusz Małys
Mateusz Małys
Hi Patryk, awesome work and presentation, please check out my approach to the similar product :)
