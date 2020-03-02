Tetrisly for Figma
Starter kit for design systems and wireframes builder
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
Maker
Hello, today is a huge day for us, after the big success of Tetrisly for Sketch we have just released Tetrisly for Figma. What is Tetrisly? Probably the most organized and smartest Sketch and Figma component library for professionals. Design wireframes using top-notch components library built with extreme attention to details. Begin the process of creating a design system with a well-organized components library. What are the benefits of Tetrisly? UX Designers: - Speed up the wireframing process. - Ensure the visual consistency of wireframes. - All changes are global, you don’t have to change all elements locally again and again. - Collaborate with other UX designers on library development and expansion. UI Designers: - Create one source of truth for your product - Just start creating the component library with ideal file organization - Build the right inheritance structure for design tokens and components based on your needs. - Better cooperation with other your co-worker. Product teams: - Reduce the entry threshold for new designers into the project. - A fully scalable file organization methodology gives you unlimited possibilities of product development. -Minimize the number of misunderstandings, mistakes and time-wasting thanks to good organization Read more about Tetrisly idea or Visit our page
Upvote (2)Share
Great product. Used it for Sketch. Cannot wait to run on Figma too
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@anfisa_bogomolova Thanks!
Great product ! Downloaded the week it was released, no regret !
Maker
@orrydesousa Thanks Orry!