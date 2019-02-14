Tetris is going battle royale, with a new competitive version of the iconic puzzler called Tetris 99. Players in Tetris 99 will compete online against each other until there is only one survivor left.
Aaron O'Leary
This is probably the most excited I have been for a Game announcement this year, such a weird, yet, wonderful idea!
