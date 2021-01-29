Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
testRigor
testRigor
Write your tests in plain English. No coding skills required
Developer Tools
Autonomously generate tests based on how your users are using your app in production. The easiest way to build automated tests for your website or mobile app. And, record the tests using browser plugin and maintain them as plain English tests.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
24 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send