Testing Business Ideas
A practical guide to effective business model testing
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
7 out of 10 new products fail to deliver on expectations. Testing Business Ideas aims to reverse that statistic. In the tradition of the global bestseller Business Model Generation, this practical guide contains a library of hands-on techniques for rapidly testing new business ideas to reduce the risk of failure. The book explains how systematically testing business ideas can dramatically reduce the risk and increase the likelihood of success for any new venture or business project. It builds upon the Business Model Canvas and Value Proposition Canvas by integrating Assumptions Mapping and other powerful lean startup-style experiments. The book closes with practical tips for teams to help make experimentation a continuous, repeatable process. Concluding with a challenge to leaders on how to encourage an experimentation mindset within their organization, this book is the definitive field guide to business model testing.
