Younghwi Cho

Hello hunters! We just launched Testfly - an ultimate tool to help app makers hire thousands of verified app testers with just a few clicks. Testfly has already gathered 66,574 verified testers who are selected members from several tech/blog communities (as of March 31, 2020). You can simply outline what feature of your app you want the testers to try out. You can choose either a screenshot or video capture report. They will download and try your app, and submit the results with detailed feedback. These are the main benefits of using Testfly. 1. You can test your main feature and see how people use it from a large number of users all around the world. 2. It’s so simple to use. All you need to do is register your app, write up a simple instruction, and run your test. Our system does all the complicated things for you (like hiring the testers, collecting the results, and filtering out potential abusers). 3. We provide a simple but powerful dashboard so that you can easily navigate the feedback reports with the visual materials. 4. Our testers actually download your app, which means that you will also gain an increase in app traction from our testers downloading/using your app. We provide an exclusive deal for Product Hunters - our operation fee will be waived. Also, we offer a three day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the results. See live demo here - https://testfly.app/demo

How can I become a tester?

@clarkso15s1 We're sourcing testers from 4 different communities. https://review.hunt.town/ is the easiest way to become a tester.