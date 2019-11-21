Log InSign up
Tesla Cybertruck

A futuristic electric pickup truck from Tesla ⚡️

#3 Product of the DayToday
Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road.
Discussion
