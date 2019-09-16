Terms & Conditions Generator
Andrea Giannangelo
🚨TLDR: 20% launch discount link at the end of the comment!🚨 Hello Hunters! Over the years since first launching iubenda, while on our journey to over 60,000 customers trusting us with their compliance, the single most requested addition has been a generator for Terms and Conditions. We of course were pretty eager to jump right in, but we soon realized that the solution for addressing the complex and varied requirements of Terms and Conditions would have to be done carefully and exceptionally, or not be done at all. The challenge was to create something that would handle the extreme legal complexity, particularly on ramification of options (e.g. you sell online → you sell services → the services are offered through a subscription → the subscription renews automatically), while keeping an interface that’s simple to use. And so, while we continued to develop and expand our other solutions, behind the scenes we worked painstakingly hard — researching, developing and iterating what would be our Terms and Conditions Generator. Now, after more than two years of focused product and legal development, we’re very excited to be launching our Terms and Conditions Generator on Product Hunt today 🥳 The result is an extremely powerful and precise solution, capable of handling even the most complex, individual scenarios and customization needs, while being user-friendly and easy to navigate. Here is a selection of some of its best features: * guided set-up; * hundreds of possible personalizations; * legislation monitoring; * plug-and-go integrations for popular store platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce; * pre-defined scenarios: buildable text modules for marketplace, affiliate programs, copyright, e-commerce, mobile, and more. The solution is optimized for everything from e-commerce, blogs and apps, to complex scenarios like marketplace and SaaS. ☄️ Special for Product Hunt, a 20% discount valid on all of our products: https://www.iubenda.com/en/terms... Let us know your thoughts, wishes and feedback below, we're here to chat 🤓👨💻 All our solutions: Privacy Policy → https://www.iubenda.com/en/priva... | Cookie Solution → https://www.iubenda.com/en/cooki... | Consent Solution → https://www.iubenda.com/en/conse... | Internal Privacy Management Solution → https://www.iubenda.com/en/inter...) | Terms and Conditions → https://www.iubenda.com/en/terms...
We've been teasing and wanting to release this product for years and years and finally it's out :) @facens has given you all the details, let me give you the 3 features I'm most proud of with this release (and yes we have big plans for subsequent releases!): 🛍 just like our privacy policy generator has third-party integrations, the terms have them, too. To describe your purchasing process as meticulously as possible you can choose from Shopify to Webflow Ecommerce to Stripe as checkout options; ⚠️ we have a section at the top of the document that can display warnings about certain sections, such as a subscription that autorenews; 🏗 construct your own: we have sections such as the acceptable use section that you can construct, depending on what you actually do on your application; We have dedicated sections for mobile apps, for user generated content, for user registration and much more. I would love to hear your thoughts and as with the privacy policy, this is a living product and we're going to be working on it, adding to it, for a long long time.
It is a really powerful tool for an inherently complex area when you build products.
Have used several times for my previous startup. Great tool! Congrats on the launch :)
@tigranhakobian Thank you for the continued support man!
I used it several times for different projects. Great tool!
