Templi
Templi
the ultimate shared email library
Templi is a shared correspondence library for your team that suggests email responses for optimal conversations.
- EASILY SEARCH TEMPLATES.
- CONNECT YOUR DATABASE.
- SPIN UP NEW TEMPLATES IN SECONDS.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
by
Templi
About this launch
Templi by
Templi
was hunted by
Ajay Raj Merchia
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
. Made by
Ajay Raj Merchia
,
Aakash Adesara
and
Ishan Sharma
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
Templi
is not rated yet. This is Templi's first launch.
