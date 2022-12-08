Products
Home
→
Product
→
Templatify
Ranked #5 for today
Templatify
Beautify your social media posts
Visit
Upvote 44
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
201 Easily editable social media templates for your posts. • 5 Collections • Dark & Light version • Twitter & Instagram • Contains: Fig file + instructions & video tutorial
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
by
Templatify
About this launch
Templatify
Beautify your social media posts.
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Templatify by
Templatify
was hunted by
Marko Denic
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
. Made by
Csaba Kissi
,
Dominika Kissi
and
Alex ⚡️
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Templatify
is not rated yet. This is Templatify's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
23
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#111
Report