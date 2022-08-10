Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Digger.dev
See Digger.dev’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Templates by Digger
Ranked #17 for today
Templates by Digger
Deploy preset templates to AWS in one click
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Remember AWS Bootstrap? Now it's part of the new Digger UI. 3 simple steps to get a full stack app running: connect your AWS account → choose a template → click "deploy". It just works - give it a try!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Digger.dev
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Digger.dev
Build on AWS without having to learn it
18
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Templates by Digger by
Digger.dev
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
and
Mohamed Habib
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Digger.dev
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on July 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#114
Report