This is the latest launch from Digger.dev
See Digger.dev’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Templates by Digger
Ranked #17 for today

Templates by Digger

Deploy preset templates to AWS in one click

Free Options
Remember AWS Bootstrap? Now it's part of the new Digger UI. 3 simple steps to get a full stack app running: connect your AWS account → choose a template → click "deploy". It just works - give it a try!
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools by
Digger.dev
About this launch
Digger.dev
Build on AWS without having to learn it
18reviews
13
followers
Templates by Digger by
Digger.dev
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
and
Mohamed Habib
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Digger.dev
is rated 5/5 by 18 users. It first launched on July 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#114