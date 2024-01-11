Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tembo Cloud
Tembo Cloud
Goodbye Database Sprawl, Hello Postgres.
Visit
Upvote 33
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tembo Cloud is a managed Postgres service that unlocks the full power of the Postgres ecosystem. It currently provides 194 Postgres extensions and 9 Tembo Stacks that make it easier to use Postgres for non-typical workloads.
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
Database
by
Tembo Cloud
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Sign up at https://cloud.tembo.io - we'd love to help you go deeper into Postgres"
The makers of Tembo Cloud
About this launch
Tembo Cloud
Goodbye Database Sprawl, Hello Postgres.
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
Tembo Cloud by
Tembo Cloud
was hunted by
Ry Walker
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Database
. Made by
Ry Walker
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Tembo Cloud
is not rated yet. This is Tembo Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
3
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#100
Report