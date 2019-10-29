Tellus 2.0
Hi! My name is Blake and I helped build this real estate platform. When I first became interested in real estate, I was surprised how fragmented this industry is. Real estate professionals have to cobble together their own collection of apps and software instead of keeping everything in one place. Tellus started with rental management in mind, combining finances, paying rent, communication, maintenance, and leases all in one place. This new version of Tellus has some exciting improvements: our expansion to investments and home loans. Real estate has typically been an illiquid asset class, but our goal is to make it easier for anyone owning property to access their money. We’re also helping investors diversify their portfolio by offering opportunities to invest in mortgage fractions. Investors earn money each day, and there’s ultimate flexibility to sell the stake at any time. I’m excited to see how these two new angles open up new doors for real estate professionals as we continue to build out our platform. Some other changes include a new and improved Android app and some major improvements to our rental management product based on your feedback. Both myself and the entire Tellus team are committed to making the user experience the best it can be. We would love to hear what you think!
