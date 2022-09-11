Products
Tella for Slack
Ranked #2 for today
Tella for Slack
Plays Tella videos in Slack. That's it
Install Tella for Slack in your Slack workspace, and then any time you share a Tella link with your team, you all can watch it right there in Slack. Magic, isn't it!?
Productivity
SaaS
Video
Tella for Slack
About this launch
Tella for Slack
Plays Tella videos in Slack. That's it.
Tella for Slack by
Tella for Slack
was hunted by
Grant Shaddick
Productivity
SaaS
Video
Grant Shaddick
Michiel Westerbeek
Ozan Şener
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
Tella for Slack
is not rated yet. This is Tella for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
