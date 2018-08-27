Log InSign up

tele.rocks let's you watch TV in different Channels based on YouTube Videos. It's online, synced worldwide and totally free. It's also great for companies!

AnMaker@partyguy01 · I'm a Developer.
Hello ProductHunt! I had the idea for an Online TV Site powered by YouTube Videos some time ago. Now I finally created tele.rocks which does exactly this - It has differnt "Channels" where different kind of YouTube Videos play 24 hours a day (just like classic TV). I think it has great possibilities and I hope you like it! :)
