Tele AR by Spatial

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
Big expansion since Spatial launched its VR hologram-like platform. Downloading this now.
Share
Yo product hunters! Here @spatialxr we thought there would be a better way to not just video chat with your friends, but also see them in your room. We built tele to put the joy back in hanging out with friends at a time you probably can't have someone over.
Impressive product.
@ashleybrown46 many thanks! don't forget to flip yourself into ar view with the top right button
What are some interesting usecases you have seen from early customers?
@brandonlechtenberg our early customers on https://spatial.io/ def lean into the supercharged meeting/presentation usecases. you can do quite a lot in spatial like annotate a 3d model or even import a big figma doc into a vr headset. Two things customers kept asking for was being able to get setup much quicker to talk to someone and to be able to pick up more facial expressions to better connect with people. this is why we we started with a truedepth mobile device and we really try to make the experience as simple as tapping a contact in your address book
Keep up the great work.