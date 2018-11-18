Log InSign up
Teeny Breaks

Mindfulness tips to make the most of your breaks 🧠💖

Teeny Breaks is a Chrome extension showing you one mindfulness tip based on science every time you open a new tab.

Reviews

Marie Denis
devarsh ruparelia
 
Helpful
  • devarsh ruparelia
    devarsh rupareliastudent
    Pros: 

    tips are cool

    Cons: 

    none

    This was made in 24 hours, which is quite an achievement. Hope some positive future development takes place because of this digital mental health aid 🤞

    devarsh ruparelia has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • Marie Denis
    Marie Denis👩🏻‍💻 womenmake.com • 📖 threader.app
    Pros: 

    Simple and so effective!

    Cons: 

    None

    Simple actions, easy to do right now. I'm bad at taking breaks so I think from now on I'll keep an open tab just for this.

    Marie Denis has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Makers
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Hey everyone! As many makers this weekend, I took part in the 24hr Startup Challenge, and decided to build Teeny Breaks, a simple Chrome extension that allows you to incorporate mindfulness into your workflow. 🧠 Every time you open a new tab, Teeny Breaks shows you a mindfulness tip so you can make the most of your break. 🕒 Guaranteed no BS: each tip is science-based, with a link to the corresponding research paper should you want to learn more. And I will keep on adding new tips now and then! 📝 You can get it for Chrome here, and I'll port it to Brave as soon as it supports customizing new tabs. I hope you like it!
Okii Eli
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
Congratulations
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@nextstevejob Thank you!!
Pierre Vannier
Pierre Vannier@pierre_vannier · Founder and CEO @flint
Congrats Anne-Laure!!!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@pierre_vannier Many thanks, Pierre!! 🙏
devarsh ruparelia
devarsh ruparelia@thedevarsh · student
Great job, Anne-Laure 👏
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@thedevarsh Thank you so much, Devarsh!! 🙏 ✨
William
William@wimgz · Compulsive maker
Thanks for making this! Sometimes you focus so hard on shipping that you forget your brain has to rest!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@wimgz Many thanks!! Yes, also you are actually more productive if you take breaks, so it's a win-win thing to do! 😊
