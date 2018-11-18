Teeny Breaks is a Chrome extension showing you one mindfulness tip based on science every time you open a new tab.
- Pros:
tips are coolCons:
none
This was made in 24 hours, which is quite an achievement. Hope some positive future development takes place because of this digital mental health aid 🤞devarsh ruparelia has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Simple and so effective!Cons:
None
Simple actions, easy to do right now. I'm bad at taking breaks so I think from now on I'll keep an open tab just for this.Marie Denis has used this product for one day.
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Hey everyone! As many makers this weekend, I took part in the 24hr Startup Challenge, and decided to build Teeny Breaks, a simple Chrome extension that allows you to incorporate mindfulness into your workflow. 🧠 Every time you open a new tab, Teeny Breaks shows you a mindfulness tip so you can make the most of your break. 🕒 Guaranteed no BS: each tip is science-based, with a link to the corresponding research paper should you want to learn more. And I will keep on adding new tips now and then! 📝 You can get it for Chrome here, and I'll port it to Brave as soon as it supports customizing new tabs. I hope you like it!
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Pierre Vannier@pierre_vannier · Founder and CEO @flint
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
devarsh ruparelia@thedevarsh · student
Great job, Anne-Laure 👏
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
William@wimgz · Compulsive maker
Thanks for making this! Sometimes you focus so hard on shipping that you forget your brain has to rest!
Anne-Laure Le CunffMaker@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@wimgz Many thanks!! Yes, also you are actually more productive if you take breaks, so it's a win-win thing to do! 😊
