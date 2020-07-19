TechTwoX
Telling the stories of inspiring women in tech
Matt Gordon
Great inspiring interviews
Hunter
Beautiful site that tells the stories of women in tech. Reminiscent of @helena's Pussy Project and Techies Project. Great for breaking down the stigma against the lack of women in coding and technical roles!
Thanks Chris. I've posted one interview a day for the past 90 days. Thanks for to all the interview subjects for giving up their valuable time. Some highlights: "Life is not always fair. How you handle such situations is what matters." https://techtwox.com/jocelyn-bel... "I fell in love with the feeling that I got when my team and I gave the prosthetic hand to a child." https://techtwox.com/handprints-... And many more...
Thank you @tanya_kurkova for doing this! Great idea, inspiring stories and a lovely founder behind it! Best of luck 😍
@angeliquesocial Check out Angie's interview here https://techtwox.com/femwyse/