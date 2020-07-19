  1. Home
My daughter was playing with her friends.
They were role-playing jobs.
My daughter's turn:
"I want be a coder" she said.
Her friends said that NO girls can't do that.
The next day I started TechTwoX to tell the stories of women in tech.
Don't quit when it gets challenging + How To Get Started with Machine Learning + How to cope when you've been laid off + A Guide to Improving the Contributor Experience for Neurodivergent IndividualsHey everyone,How are you? I hope that you are well. I ended up taking an unexpected break. I've had a hard time managing being a mom and a founder. I had to cut back on a lot of things and re-strategize.
Being consistent with award-winning maker Steph Smith.Steph Smith is an award-winning maker and digital nomad. She blogs at stephsmith.io. In this interview she tell us why consistency is key and the importance of long term thinking and the quantified self. She is truly an inspiration. Enjoy: Hi, could you introduce yourself? Hi! I'm Steph.
Advocating for minorities in tech with ShreyaHi! My name is Shreya and I'm a full time backend software developer based in San Diego, California. I'm an active member of the Lean In Women In Tech community here and can be found speaking at the occasional tech event as an advocate for minorities in tech.
Lucy Guo of Backend Capital on scaling impactLucy Guo has sone of the most impressive bios in tech. From a Thiel fellowship to working at Quora, Facebook and Snap. She Later co-founded A.I startup Scale and Backend capital a VC fund. In 2018 she was included in Forbes 30 under 30 list.
Great inspiring interviews
@matthew_gordon Thanks for the review
Beautiful site that tells the stories of women in tech. Reminiscent of @helena's Pussy Project and Techies Project. Great for breaking down the stigma against the lack of women in coding and technical roles!
@helena @chrismessina Thanks for the support
Thanks Chris. I've posted one interview a day for the past 90 days. Thanks for to all the interview subjects for giving up their valuable time. Some highlights: "Life is not always fair. How you handle such situations is what matters." https://techtwox.com/jocelyn-bel... "I fell in love with the feeling that I got when my team and I gave the prosthetic hand to a child." https://techtwox.com/handprints-... And many more...
Thank you @tanya_kurkova for doing this! Great idea, inspiring stories and a lovely founder behind it! Best of luck 😍
Valuable website showing the journey of women of all walks of life.
