Tech Twitter 2020 Yearbook

50 pages of highlights from Tech Twitter class of 2020

Read 50 pages (digital or physical) covering the best tweets from every month of 2020, class photos of the coolest people on Tech Twitter, and superlatives for Dankest Memes, Influencer of the Year, and more.
Brett Goldstein
✨ idea guy ✨
🎉 HAPPY (belated) NEW YEAR PRODUCT HUNT! 🎉 Everyone here knows what a high school drama Tech Twitter can be some time, so I decided to make a full-on high school year book. It's 50 pages of juicy memories from 2020. - the best tweets from every month - superlatives like Dankest Memes and Influencer of the Year - class photos of 100 of my favorite people from Tech Twitter The ebook is FREE. The physical book is $35 butttt.... it's only $25 for Product Hunt 😻 btw - this is a drop from Social Studies, a newsletter (and product studio) covering what happened on Tech Twitter each month, and it's coming to you live from Launch House in Beverly Hills California. HAGS 😽
Kevin William David
Community @AngelList. Top Hunter on PH🥇
@thatguybg Great job on compiling this. Just got access to the yearbook. Going to read through it later today. This should be a yearly thing!
