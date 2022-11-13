Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Most Recommended Books
See Most Recommended Books’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Tech Landscape
Ranked #14 for today
Tech Landscape
Trending tech products newsletter
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We believe the best way to "live in the future" is by staying on top of new products and trends. So every day you'll receive the top trending posts on Product Hunt, Show HN, and Github Trending.
Launched in
News
,
Newsletters
,
Side Project
by
Most Recommended Books
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Most Recommended Books
Find The Best Book Recommendations!
53
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Tech Landscape by
Most Recommended Books
was hunted by
Richard Reis
in
News
,
Newsletters
,
Side Project
. Made by
Richard Reis
and
Anurag Ramdasan
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Most Recommended Books
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#15
Report