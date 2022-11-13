Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Most Recommended Books
See Most Recommended Books’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tech Landscape
Tech Landscape
Ranked #14 for today

Tech Landscape

Trending tech products newsletter

Free
Embed
We believe the best way to "live in the future" is by staying on top of new products and trends. So every day you'll receive the top trending posts on Product Hunt, Show HN, and Github Trending.
Launched in News, Newsletters, Side Project by
Most Recommended Books
Flatfile
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Most Recommended Books
Most Recommended BooksFind The Best Book Recommendations!
53reviews
47
followers
Tech Landscape by
Most Recommended Books
was hunted by
Richard Reis
in News, Newsletters, Side Project. Made by
Richard Reis
and
Anurag Ramdasan
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Most Recommended Books
is rated 4.4/5 by 44 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#15