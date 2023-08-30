Products
Tech Founder Discovery
If it's a gem, you'll get a DM
Tech Founder Discovery is a Match Maker for non-technical and technical cofounders. However, lets do it the right way. Pitch the idea. Developers and tech experts can judge if your idea truly stands out, and they'll reach out to you.
by
Tech Founder Discovery
About this launch
Tech Founder Discovery
If it's a gem, you'll get a DM!
Tech Founder Discovery by
Tech Founder Discovery
was hunted by
Philip Marlowe
in
Business
,
Comedy
,
Community
. Made by
Philip Marlowe
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Tech Founder Discovery
is not rated yet. This is Tech Founder Discovery's first launch.
