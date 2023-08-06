Products
Home
→
Product
→
TeamOS
Ranked #9 for today
TeamOS
Manage & grow your team and onboard new members seamlessly
TeamOS was designed for startups to manage internal teams and hiring. Reinforce company culture, manage meetings, keep track of follow-ups and seamlessly onboard new teammates. Built in Notion, and supports integration with Slack and ConnectOS!
Launched in
Meetings
Human Resources
Notion
by
TeamOS
About this launch
TeamOS
Manage & grow your team and onboard new members seamlessly
TeamOS by
TeamOS
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Meetings
,
Human Resources
,
Notion
. Made by
Ajinkya Bhat | Notion X Startups
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
TeamOS
is not rated yet. This is TeamOS's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
31
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#198
