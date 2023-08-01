Products
Home
→
Product
→
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
Lean, automation friendly CRM tool, built in Notion
40% off for 1 week
•
Free Options
Small teams cannot afford enterprise software. ConnectOS is designed to solve your CRM needs with Notion and free to use tools like bardeen. Manage customer, collaborators, investors and more. Strengthen your network, and never lose a connection.
Launched in
Human Resources
CRM
Notion
by
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
About this launch
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
Lean, automation friendly CRM tool, built in Notion.
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM by
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Human Resources
,
CRM
,
Notion
. Made by
Ajinkya Bhat
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM
is not rated yet. This is ConnectOS: StartOS' Lean Startup CRM's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
