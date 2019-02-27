(T)alk A(t) Y(ou) L(ater), pronounced "tale", is the service that gives your Internet content a voice. It uses state of the art A.I. and machine learning to sound (almost) human. Send TAYL anything you want read. Listen in the TAYL app, or by using Podcasts.
MickelMaker@miickel · CTO, Remente
Hi hunters! The video of Steve Jobs introducing the Macintosh in 1984 never fails to put a smile on my face. It was a groundbreaking feat of engineering in many ways, but what impress me the most is how the computer for the first time ever had a personality of its own. It spoke. https://youtu.be/2B-XwPjn9YY?t=193 Computers, software and humans have come a long way since 1984. By standing on the shoulders of giants I managed to build a little something that comes bundled with several different personalities… 🌍 It lets you select from 50+ voices in 17 languages. 🔍 It detects the language of text automatically. 🎧 It SOUNDS FANTASTIC. 🤖 It uses A.I. to summarise long articles. 🤓 It makes web pages readable by removing slow & ugly junk. ⚡️ It is super fast, ultra reliable, and works 24/7! For the past 3 months I’ve spent early mornings, late evenings & weekends doing nothing but working on this project. It’s a good feeling to finally be able to exit my chamber, and have something to show for it. I hope you will check it out! Try it out for free, let me know what you think, and if you feel it's worth an upgrade, use coupon: PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off your first purchase.
Also, since it's only me, I don't mind sharing everything about the product. So the roadmap as well as statistics (with revenue included), is all visible to the public. Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/WEAtqNKO/ta... Statistics (incl. revenue): https://bit.ly/2VpAWUg
