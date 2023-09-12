Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tax Terrapin
Tax Terrapin
AI Tax Advisor in the UK
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
An AI-powered chatbot that helps you with your tax questions. It can navigate GOV.UK and provide you with up-to-date answers with links to official documents. It answers complex computational questions 15% better than standard GPT-4 model
Launched in
Finance
Accounting
by
Tax Terrapin
LeadrPro
Ad
Get paid $75 for your B2B SaaS feedback
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please share what was most useful for you in Terrapin :) "
The makers of Tax Terrapin
About this launch
Tax Terrapin
AI Tax Advisor in the UK
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Tax Terrapin by
Tax Terrapin
was hunted by
Nick Turusin
in
Finance
,
Accounting
. Made by
Nick Turusin
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
Tax Terrapin
is not rated yet. This is Tax Terrapin's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report