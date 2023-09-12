Products
Tax Terrapin

AI Tax Advisor in the UK

Free
Embed
An AI-powered chatbot that helps you with your tax questions. It can navigate GOV.UK and provide you with up-to-date answers with links to official documents. It answers complex computational questions 15% better than standard GPT-4 model
Launched in
Finance
Accounting
 by
"Please share what was most useful for you in Terrapin :) "

The makers of Tax Terrapin
About this launch
0
reviews
14
followers
Tax Terrapin by
was hunted by
Nick Turusin
in Finance, Accounting. Made by
Nick Turusin
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Tax Terrapin's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-