Taskwall

Manage tasks, review performance and get things done.

Taskwall organizes all the work you need to do each day in one place and help you improve by providing weekly/monthly productivity reports.

Hi Hunters, I am Samar Kundal, CEO at Taskwall. Taskwall is a productivity management tool that helps you with: 1. Planning your daily as well as weekly tasks 2. Delegate tasks within your team members 3. Review project state and milestones 4. Review weekly/monthly reports 5. Analyze and improve team performance. Our reporting feature is what makes us different. With Taskwall Productivity Reports, you will be able to, - see who is working on what, - what is the estimated time for completion of each task - where the team spent their time last week, - who was able to complete their tasks on time. - and most importantly what factors resulted in project delay. Use the Invite Code 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗬_𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 while signup to get 1 year of premium subscription. Your feedback is welcome!
