This is the latest launch from HelpSpace
See HelpSpace’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Tasks by HelpSpace
Tasks by HelpSpace
Organize your daily todos in neat Kanban boards
15% Off
•
Free Options
Stats
Organize your tasks with multiple Kanban boards, visualizing the progress of your tasks in real-time. Our Task feature allows you to connect tasks to tickets, creating a seamless workflow for your team.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
by
HelpSpace
About this launch
HelpSpace
Simplify your customer support
8
reviews
8
followers
Tasks by HelpSpace by
HelpSpace
was hunted by
Janis Kelemen
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Janis Kelemen
and
Stefan Dreßler
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
HelpSpace
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on June 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#174
