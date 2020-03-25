Discussion
Michael Hirsch
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! It's been a while... over two years actually. But here we are and we hope you love what we've been working on. We rewrote Taskful from the ground up and added tons of new features. Here are a couple of things we are introducing in Taskful 3.0: - Public task QR codes - Public task links - Shared categories - Unlimited categories - Unlimited tasks - Real time updates - Comments on tasks - Notes on tasks - Points - Stickers - Rankings - Productivity heat map We are so excited to release Taskful 3.0 that we are giving away some Taskful t-shirts, stickers, and enamel pins. Here's how you can snag some swag: - Download Taskful 3.0 and subscribe to Taskful Pro - Comment below what how you plan on using Taskful - Fill out this form so we can ship you some swag. https://forms.gle/Uws6mHuJasL5HAcN8 - Be one of the first 200 people to receive a sticker - Be one of the first 100 people to receive an enamel pin - Be one of the first 15 people to receive a t-shirt - Live in the United States. We will only be shipping to U.S. addresses. P.S. if you subscribe to our annual plan for only $2/mo you will get your first month free.
