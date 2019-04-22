Taskade is a beautiful organization and collaboration tool for getting things done. Create task lists, notes, and video chat together, all on the same page. Start instantly, Taskade is simple, flexible, and fun! 🌈
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Taskade 2.0 is the evolution of what the team started with 1.0, a faster and more elegant way to manage tasks right from your browser. The product has added mobile apps and desktop apps. There's also now templates, notes, chat, video and more. Check it out and ask the team for what you want built next!
Upvote (3)Share·
John XieMaker@johnxie
@hnshah Thanks Hiten!
Upvote Share·
John XieMaker@johnxie
Hi Hunters! 👋 John here, co-founder and CEO of Taskade, together with @lxcid and @dionisloire. We are super excited to share with you Taskade 2.0, a lightning-fast organization and collaboration tool for making structured lists of things. It's like a todo list, but much smarter. Taskade removes the separation between tasks, notes, and communication, so you can stay focused and get work done. From ideas to actions, discussions to decisions, all on the same page. 🧘 As a remote team for almost a decade, we know the importance of keeping everyone on task and in sync. Taskade is not designed for managers, it is designed for real teams, that ship. This is our vision for the future of team productivity, reimagined. Thanks again for everyone's continued support. We couldn't have done this without you. ❤️ What's New in Taskade 2.0? 🧐 - Instantly collaborate on team agendas, meeting notes, and project roadmaps. - Chat as you work together on the same page, keep everyone on task. (text + audio + video) - Transform a task list into any view you prefer. (checklist, outline, kanban board, mindmap) - Create templates and tags to automate your workflows. - Start a Workspace for your project, team, company. Taskade is simple, flexible, and fun! Get started in seconds and let us know what you think. Our apps are available on Web, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, Mac and PC. Fun Fact: We have a public roadmap where Taskaders can discuss and share their ideas. Bonus: Get 50% off on Pro with this coupon code producthunt50 or upgrade for free.
Upvote (3)Share·
Cody McLain@codymclain · SupportNinja, CEO
Software like slack touted to revolutionize email, but I've found it difficult to keep track of conversations even with the threads. It requires a different piece of software to actually track the tasks, thus you can end up overlapping software for tasks and communication. With Taskade, every conversation refers back to the task list. It gives me and my team the ability to discuss a project while offering the ability to see the project timeline, tasks, priorities on the same screen. Taskade is easy to use and combines the best elements of a simple Todo-list with powerful workflow templates that make managing projects and teams a breeze.
Upvote (2)Share·
Navid Mirzaie Milani@navidmirzaie · Front-end developer
There are lots of apps like these and everyone use what works fine for them but i can say taskade is easy one of the best or even the best in this category. I started using the product from early stage and it was brilliant. I even ditched trello and used Taskade. The templates they have are winning and makes it easy to onboard and just start. Less is more, use Taskade.
Upvote (1)Share·
Johny vino@johnyvino · Humanizing User Experience
Hardcore Asana user transformed to Taskade user For the past two years, I have been a Taskade user. I love being able to call our team on video and at the same time create a task. Taskade brings together on a single screen an experience of note-taking, task creation and video calling. Also love their cute goat app icon 🙂
Upvote (1)Share·